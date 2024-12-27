United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 92,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 152,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

