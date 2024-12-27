Universal Corporation Extends Deadline for Financial Statements Delivery

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has announced an extension for the delivery of its financial statements. This decision comes after the company entered into a Consent agreement, as disclosed in a recent SEC filing.

In a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 12, 2024, Universal Corporation detailed its Consent agreement related to a Credit Agreement dated December 15, 2022. The agreement specifies that the company must provide its quarterly financial statements within 45 days following the quarter end, known as the Quarterly Financials Covenant. As part of this Consent, the company was granted an extension until December 31, 2024, for the delivery of the Second Quarter 2025 Financials.

Effective December 23, 2024, Universal Corporation entered into an Updated Consent regarding the Credit Agreement. This updated agreement grants an extension until February 14, 2025, for the company to deliver the Second Quarter 2025 Financials. In connection with this Updated Consent, Universal Corporation paid a consent fee to each lender who executed the agreement. The fee amounts to 0.05% of the sum of the lender’s Commitment under the Credit Agreement and the aggregate principal amount of the lender’s outstanding Term Loans as of December 20, 2024.

Universal Corporation, in compliance with Securities Exchange Act requirements, signed the report on December 26, 2024. It was signed by Catherine H. Claiborne, Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Universal Corporation.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

