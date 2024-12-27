Universal Corporation Extends Deadline for Financial Statements Delivery

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has announced an extension for the delivery of its financial statements. This decision comes after the company entered into a Consent agreement, as disclosed in a recent SEC filing.
In a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 12, 2024, Universal Corporation detailed its Consent agreement related to a Credit Agreement dated December 15, 2022. The agreement specifies that the company must provide its quarterly financial statements within 45 days following the quarter end, known as the Quarterly Financials Covenant. As part of this Consent, the company was granted an extension until December 31, 2024, for the delivery of the Second Quarter 2025 Financials.
Universal Corporation, in compliance with Securities Exchange Act requirements, signed the report on December 26, 2024. It was signed by Catherine H. Claiborne, Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Universal Corporation.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Universal’s 8K filing here.
About Universal
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
