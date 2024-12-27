US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Up 181.3% in December

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:OBIL opened at $50.14 on Friday. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.
The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.
