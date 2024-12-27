US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Up 181.3% in December

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIL opened at $50.14 on Friday. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1607 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

