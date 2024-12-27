UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Short Interest Update

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UTG Stock Up 1.5 %

UTGN stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.18. UTG has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

