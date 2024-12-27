UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 59.8% in December

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

UTSI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.72% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

