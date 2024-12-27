Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Valeo Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Valeo stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Valeo has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Valeo Company Profile
