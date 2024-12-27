Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Valeo has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

