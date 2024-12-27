ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Down 9% – Here’s Why

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) were down 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Approximately 4,225,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 1,268,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

ValiRx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £911,891.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.59.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

