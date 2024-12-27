Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sheila Gujrathi Buys 130,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2024

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Free Report) Director Sheila Gujrathi purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX opened at $2.33 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.