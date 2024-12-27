Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sheila Gujrathi Buys 130,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) Director Sheila Gujrathi purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX opened at $2.33 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

