Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in December

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the November 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Veolia Environnement Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $17.18.
About Veolia Environnement
