Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Update

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 4,756.0% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGSR stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.