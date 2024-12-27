ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Update

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 1,287.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,981,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ViaDerma Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VDRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. ViaDerma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
ViaDerma Company Profile
