ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Update

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 1,287.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,981,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ViaDerma Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VDRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. ViaDerma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get ViaDerma alerts:

ViaDerma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company’s lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

Receive News & Ratings for ViaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.