VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 402 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.04). Approximately 19,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 45,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.06).

The firm has a market cap of £112.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 401.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 391.37.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

