VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in December

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
