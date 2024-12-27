Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Viper Energy by 524.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.71. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

