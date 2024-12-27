Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.16 and last traded at $143.36. 1,642,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,739,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.79.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

