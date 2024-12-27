Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,092.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Also, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,318.30). Insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

