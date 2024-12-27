Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) traded down 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 743.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,092.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 760.96, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Also, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.