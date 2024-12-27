Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VTY

Vistry Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 743.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,092.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,617,794.49). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.