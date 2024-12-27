Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
In other news, insider Usman Nabi bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,617,794.49). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
