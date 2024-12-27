Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 756.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 743.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,092.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,617,794.49). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

