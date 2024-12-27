Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Vistry Group
Vistry Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Also, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vistry Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.