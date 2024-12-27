Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Vistry Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 743.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.85, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Also, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

