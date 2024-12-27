Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) traded down 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.90, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 743.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,092.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other news, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

