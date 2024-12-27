Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTY

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 743.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,092.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider Usman Nabi bought 500,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,617,794.49). Also, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.