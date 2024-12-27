Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) fell 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 743.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,092.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 756.85, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). Also, insider Usman Nabi acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

