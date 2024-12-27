Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.96, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 743.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,092.73.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Also, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.67) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,333,333.33). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

