Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 743.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,092.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 759.35, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 20,498 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Also, insider Usman Nabi purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,685,000 ($4,617,794.49). Insiders have acquired 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

