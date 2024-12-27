Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 743.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,092.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Insiders bought a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.