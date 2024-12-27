Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). Approximately 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 759.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 743.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,092.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,617,794.49). Also, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, for a total transaction of £37,760 ($47,318.30). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

