Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 743.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,092.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 758.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Helen Owers acquired 4,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,318.30). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £198,010.68 ($248,133.68). Insiders purchased 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

