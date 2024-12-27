Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Trading Down 16.1% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.88). 4,971,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 2,001,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654 ($8.20).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.40) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 743.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,092.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 760.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Helen Owers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($47,318.30). Also, insider Usman Nabi bought 500,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,617,794.49). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,907,044 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

