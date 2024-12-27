Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

Shares of VDMCY stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.1634 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodacom Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Vodacom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.