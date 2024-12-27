Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VONOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Vonovia to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Vonovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

