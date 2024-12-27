West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
WFG opened at C$125.95 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$100.84 and a 1 year high of C$141.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$121.44. The stock has a market cap of C$9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 2.03.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.62) by C($0.79). The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 8.1184776 EPS for the current year.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
