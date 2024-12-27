What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for RGP Q3 Earnings?

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Resources Connection in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Resources Connection’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Resources Connection’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.82 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Resources Connection Trading Up 3.0 %

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Resources Connection by 194.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.