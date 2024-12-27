What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for NMI FY2024 Earnings?

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. NMI has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NMI by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after acquiring an additional 534,818 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 18.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 251,664 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in NMI by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

