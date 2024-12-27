What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for OLLI FY2025 Earnings?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.62.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $119.80 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.18. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 46,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $191,348.28. This represents a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at $357,803. This represents a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,172 shares of company stock worth $9,878,158. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

