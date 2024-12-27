Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wienerberger Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

