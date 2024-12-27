Windward (LON:WNWD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 207.73 ($2.60), with a volume of 1254250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.83).

The company has a market capitalization of £183.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,458.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.35.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime skills to digitalize the maritime industry. The company offers trading and shipping solutions, including sanction compliance, business intelligence, TBML, and fuel consumption; supply chain and logistics solutions, consisting of ocean freight visibility, vessel ETA, ports and terminal insights, and exception management; and government and public sector solutions, such as predictive risk insights, IUU fishing, and multi-source investigation.

