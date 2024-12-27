Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Winland Stock Performance

Winland stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.11. Winland has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

