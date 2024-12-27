Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 117913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £596,486.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 7.15.
About Wishbone Gold
Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.
