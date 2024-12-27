Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for VRTX Q3 Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.04.

VRTX opened at $410.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $377.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

