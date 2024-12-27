Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for COO Earnings

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COO opened at $92.61 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after purchasing an additional 573,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 251,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 194.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

