Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CRL Earnings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2025 earnings at $9.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.2 %

CRL opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.30 and its 200-day moving average is $201.43. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $176.48 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.