111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 41.3% in December

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
111 Price Performance
Shares of YI stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.41. 111 has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
111 Company Profile
