111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 41.3% in December

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of YI stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.41. 111 has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

