12,263 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,699,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,611,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285,802 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,493,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,424,000 after acquiring an additional 234,083 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,343,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 126,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after acquiring an additional 489,689 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Trading Down 0.4 %

GNTX stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

