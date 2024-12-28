1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Extends Employment Agreements for Key Executives

On December 20, 2024, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. announced the extension of the employment agreements for key executives at PyraMax Bank. The Boards of Directors have agreed to extend the terms of employment agreements for David Ball, President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven T. Klitzing, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Daniel Kempel, Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, Eric T. Hurd, Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, and Monica Baker, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The extended agreements stipulate that the terms will expire on January 19, 2028, for Mr. Ball, who has a three-year agreement, and on July 8, 2026, for Mr. Klitzing, Mr. Kempel, Mr. Hurd, and Ms. Baker, who each have 18-month agreements. The announcement noted that there were no other changes to the terms of the employment agreements.

This move by 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin underscores a commitment to retaining key leadership and ensuring stability within the organization. The extensions provide continuity and stability within the executive team, which is essential for strategy implementation and sustained growth.

The signing of the documents was completed on December 27, 2024, with David R. Ball, Chief Executive Officer and President of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc., signing on behalf of the company.

Source: SEC Filing on December 20, 2024.

Source: SEC Filing on December 20, 2024.

