2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.12, but opened at $54.89. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 2,864,998 shares trading hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.