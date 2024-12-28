Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Aberdeen International Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.