Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 10th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AOD opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $9.14.

