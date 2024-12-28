ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 2,420.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.