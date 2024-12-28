Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on January 10th

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.07 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

