Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on January 10th

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.07 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $17.55.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
